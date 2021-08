The Sartell Muskies defeated the Wanamingo Jacks 4-1 Friday in Waconia to advance to play the Bluffton Braves at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Waconia. The Luxemburg Brewers survived with a 13-7 win over the Ada Athletics Sunday in Waconia. Luxemburg will play the Waconia Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Chaska. The Maple Lake Lakers won 2-0 Saturday against the Jordan Brewers. Maple Lake will play the Alexandria Black Sox at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska.