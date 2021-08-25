Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

iOFFICE and SpaceIQ Combine to Create Industry's Most Comprehensive Workplace Experience and Asset Management Solutions Portfolio

By iOFFICE, SpaceIQ
Moore News
 4 days ago

HOUSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- iOFFICE, an industry leader in workplace experience and asset management solutions, and SpaceIQ, a leading Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), space management, and employee experience provider, today announced that they have merged following strategic investments in the companies by global private equity firms Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity. Together, the combined organization will address a rapidly growing market opportunity through the most complete offering of smart platforms for managing corporate real estate, physical assets, and workplace experience.

www.moorenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Workplaces#Facility Management#Ioffice#Cnw#Iwms#Jmi Equity#Waud Capital Partners#General Partner#Kirkland Ellis Llp#Goodwin Procter Llp#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

PE firm sells part of its stake in $40B Wealth Enhancement Group

A Canadian investment manager that’s backing one of the most active acquirers this year is gaining a stake in another one of the big consolidators driving the record volume of deals. Under an agreement announced on Aug. 24 between the Onex Corporation’s private equity arm and TA Associates, RIA consolidator...
Economyhotelbusiness.com

Aimbridge, Reliance add to management portfolios

Aimbridge Hospitality and Reliance Hotel Group have both added multiple properties to their portfolio of managed hotels. Aimbridge adds four Three Wall Capital properties to portfolio. Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global, third-party hotel management company, has added four new properties to its growing portfolio. With the addition of these new...
Businesschannele2e.com

Synnex-Tech Data Merger Date: Distributors Expect Sept 1 Close

Synnex and Tech Data expect to close their $7.2 billion distribution merger on or about September 1, Synnex says. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will own roughly 45 percent of the combined business — which blends traditional technology distribution with cloud marketplaces for channel partners. All required regulatory approvals...
Ohio Statebizjournals

Industrial parts maker to create jobs, move aquired business assets to NE Ohio

R. W. Beckett Corp. is adding 30 jobs as it moves the assets of a recently acquired New Jersey company to its North Ridgeville, Ohio, headquarters. Beckett, which makes oil combustion products used in home heating and hot-water pressure cleaning equipment, has been approved for a $125,000 JobsOhio training grant to equip employees to build the newly purchased products, Team NEO said in a press release.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.
Businessthefastmode.com

KGPCo to Re-sell Ribbon’s Portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Solutions

Ribbon Communications has expanded its partnership with KGPCo, the country’s largest communications network services and supply chain provider. The expanded partnership enables KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon’s entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions. As part of the expanded relationship KGPCo’s services organization will also be trained on implementation services for Ribbon’s end-to-end portfolio.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Cloud Project Portfolio Management

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $8.4 Billion Global Market for Cloud Project Portfolio Management by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Project Portfolio Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Technologymartechseries.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

MarTech Breakthrough names ON24 the best event management platform and leading independent research firm identifies ON24 as a growth stage B2B content engagement solution. ON24 announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Real Chemistry and Aktana Partner to Combine Social and Claims Data with AI Insights to Drive Better Healthcare Provider Experiences with Life Sciences Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, and Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership that will transform commercial strategy, engagement and execution. Pre-built integrations between the two companies’ solutions will translate Real Chemistry’s billions of healthcare social data points from 3 million healthcare influencers and 160,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and claims data into dynamic, actionable insights for life sciences sales, marketing and medical teams.
Technologymartechseries.com

Contactless Digital Identity AI Platform Vouched Announces $4.5M Financing Round

Vouched, the developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification services, announced it has closed a $4.5M funding round. The financing, led by leading digital tech entrepreneur Darrell Cavens, alongside strategic investments from both banking and legal services firms, accelerates the dynamic growth of the business. Marketing Technology News: Introducing SpotMe...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Jivox CEO Named to Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021 for the Second Consecutive Year

Diaz Nesamoney recognized by The Software Report for pioneering innovations in eCommerce and DTC marketing. Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced its founder and CEO, Diaz Nesamoney, has been honored as one of the top 50 SaaS CEOs by The Software Report for the second straight year. This annual list evaluates CEOs who have excelled in company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making. CEOs are submitted for consideration by their employees, colleagues and industry peers who highlight their effective leadership style.
Businessmartechseries.com

BigBear.ai to Present at BMO 2021 Technology Summit

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer, Josh Kinley, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Frutchey, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in the BMO 2021 Technology Summit. Marketing Technology News: The Lacek Group...
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Israeli connected-home experience startup Veego raises $13M

Israeli connected-home experience startup Veego Software Ltd. said today it has raised $13 million in new funding to enhance its machine learning models. Magenta Venture Partners led the Series A round. Other investors included State of Mind Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH, North First Ventures and Amdocs Ventures. Founded...
Waco, TXMoore News

Support Services Group acquires Innovative Vision

WACO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - With demand for premium international Customer Experience options on the rise, Support Services Group (SSG) has expanded into Jamaica and Canada through the acquisition of Innovative Vision, a Toronto-based BPO that caters to high growth companies specializing in technology & e-commerce brands. "Sajan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy