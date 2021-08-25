Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 90s. Drier and warmer Tomorrow with hazy skies. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday with a Tropical Wave. Rain chances ease through the weekend with more seasonable temperatures. First Alert...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Drier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Montgomery, ALWSFA

First Alert Weather Day declared due to Ida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a 150 mph category 4 storm around noon today. Now, it’s going to weaken and slow down as it moves northward into western Mississippi. Then it will curve northeastward and push across far northern Alabama and Tennessee Monday night and Tuesday...
Virginia StateNBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Ida arrive in Virginia with the threat for heavy rain and potentially a few tornadoes. Ida is expected to be just north and west of Central Virginia on Wednesday. This positioning will place Central Virginia in the right front quadrant of the storm, which is the area in a tropical system most favorable for tornadoes.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot, humid and rain-free weather will continue through Sunday and into early next week. High pressure will have a hold on the forecast with rain-free days and lingering heat and humidity. Highs today will be warm with the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s inland.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

First Alert Weather Day declared due to Ida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a 150 mph category 4 storm around noon today. Now, it’s going to weaken and slow down as it moves northward into western Mississippi. Then it will curve northeastward and push across far northern Alabama and Tennessee Monday night and Tuesday...
Wausau, WIWSAW

First Alert Weather: A cooler week ahead with comfortable humidity levels, and a break from the rain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A cold front sets up Central Wisconsin for a splendid week ahead. Cooler and less humid with time to dry out. Hold onto your hats--breezy gusts near 25 mph heading into this afternoon. High temperatures near 77 this afternoon with comfortable humidity levels. Morning clouds will clear leading to mostly sunny skies by late morning. Tonight, mostly clear skies and a low temperature near the mid-50s.
EnvironmentKOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for your Monday before we see big changes heading our way Tuesday onward. Increasing moisture from the remnants of Nora will push north into southern Arizona making for a soggy week with rain and storm chances possible day or night. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the big concerns. Daytime highs will also plummet into the mid-80s.
EnvironmentWLBT

First Alert Weather: significant impacts from Ida Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida made landfall around noon today in southern Louisiana with 150mph sustained winds as a category 4. It will track toward us overnight tonight. Rain showers are possible this evening with steady, heavy rain and gusty winds overnight into Monday. Rainfall of several inches with winds up to 70mph are possible and tornadoes. Temperatures will stay in the 70s overnight and only rise to about 80 Monday. Ida will enter southwestern Mississippi as a category 1 hurricane overnight and move throughout the day northward across our area. It will weaken into a tropical storm. The worst weather will be found along the center track and all points eastward where 4 to 8 inches of rain are possible, with some locally heavier amounts. Expect better weather to return on Tuesday and for the rest of the week as seasonable temperatures return along with partly sunny skies and routine afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy