First Alert Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida made landfall around noon today in southern Louisiana with 150mph sustained winds as a category 4. It will track toward us overnight tonight. Rain showers are possible this evening with steady, heavy rain and gusty winds overnight into Monday. Rainfall of several inches with winds up to 70mph are possible and tornadoes. Temperatures will stay in the 70s overnight and only rise to about 80 Monday. Ida will enter southwestern Mississippi as a category 1 hurricane overnight and move throughout the day northward across our area. It will weaken into a tropical storm. The worst weather will be found along the center track and all points eastward where 4 to 8 inches of rain are possible, with some locally heavier amounts. Expect better weather to return on Tuesday and for the rest of the week as seasonable temperatures return along with partly sunny skies and routine afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.