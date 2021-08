It's back-to-school season, which means you have to start thinking about what to pack for your kid's lunch again. While yes, it's yet another thing on the seemingly endless to-do list, pre-packing your child's lunch at home can be a win-win: "School lunch meal prep is a great way to save money, and also a way for parents to encourage healthy eating outside the home," says Lorie Anderson, owner of the parenting blog Mom Informed. There are many easy lunch recipes that you can try at home without going over budget—or spending a ton of time on it.