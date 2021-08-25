Cancel
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 announce alliance plans

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced an alliance designed to navigate the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling. The collaboration has a clear eye on the growing power of the Southeastern Conference and was unveiled less than a month after Texas and Oklahoma announced they are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

