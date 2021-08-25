BLAST FROM THE PAST: Week of Aug. 25

Hurricane Irene is expected to wreak havoc along North Carolina’s Outer Banks and further up the east coast, but wind and rain are all that is expected out of the storm in Halifax County, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Phil Hysell. “Halifax County can expect some rain and wind from the storm,” Hysell said. “We’re expecting winds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, but that could change in light of the changing track of the storm.” Hysell said a second pressure system expected over the weekend could change the hurricane’s path. “This upper level trough of low pressure could cause Hurricane Irene to take a more north to northeasterly course away from the Mid-Atlantic coast,” he said. “The real nightmare will be in Long Island, New York, Connecticut and New England.”