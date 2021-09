England’s vice-captain Jos Buttler will miss the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India as he prepares for the birth of his second child, but all-rounder Chris Woakes has been passed fit to rejoin the squad after injury.Buttler has been light on runs in the first three matches, with a top score of 25, but his wicketkeeping has been tidy with 18 catches under his belt.He has also been a key part of the on-field leadership group, stepping up as Joe Root’s deputy in the ongoing absence of Ben Stokes.England are yet to name a new vice-captain for Thursday’s game, but...