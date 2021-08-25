Orioles lose 19th straight, 14-8 to Angels; Watkins gives up 8 in 2-plus; Minor league update
BALTIMORE—The Orioles’ losing streak is at 19, the longest in Major League Baseball since the Kansas City Royals lost that many in 2005. If the Los Angeles Angels, who beat the Orioles, 14-8, before an announced crowd of 8,781 at Camden Yards on Tuesday, win again on Wednesday and Thursday, the Orioles will equal the 21 losses in a row they had to start the 1988 season.www.baltimorebaseball.com
Comments / 0