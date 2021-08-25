Orioles lose 19th straight, 14-8 to Angels; Watkins gives up 8 in 2-plus; Minor league update

In 1988, the Orioles were the only major professional sports franchise in Baltimore. The Colts had moved away four years before, and the Ravens didn’t arrive until 1996. When the Orioles began the ’88 season with 21 consecutive losses, it was national news. Unlike this current team, losers of 19 straight, the 1988 group had two future Hall of Famers, Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray, past All-Stars in catcher Terry Kennedy and centerfielder Fred Lynn. They also had two of the best pitchers in franchise history, Mike Boddicker and Scott McGregor.