Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell concerned about D'Andre Swift after groin injury

The Detroit Lions wide receiver room is in the midst of a rebuild and that means most spots are up for grabs. Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond have all been solid in camp and appear to have an inside track for key roles on this roster. Breshad Perriman was slotted for a starting role but he has struggled to stand out and a hip injury has put his role in jeopardy. Quintez Cephus has also been reliable all offseason and may round out the group if the team decides to only keep five receivers—as I predicted in my latest 53-man roster projection.