Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell concerned about D'Andre Swift after groin injury
D'Andre Swift is expected to take over as the Detroit Lions' starting running back this season after a solid rookie campaign in 2020, but he has been hampered by a groin injury in recent days during training camp. That has limited Swift's involvement with the team as the season approaches, and it is of particular concern for a running back who relies on quickness and athleticism as the former Georgia star does.247sports.com
Comments / 0