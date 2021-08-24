Cancel
NFL

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell concerned about D'Andre Swift after groin injury

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD'Andre Swift is expected to take over as the Detroit Lions' starting running back this season after a solid rookie campaign in 2020, but he has been hampered by a groin injury in recent days during training camp. That has limited Swift's involvement with the team as the season approaches, and it is of particular concern for a running back who relies on quickness and athleticism as the former Georgia star does.

Georgia State
South Carolina State
Adrian Peterson
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Rb
Detroit Lions
Football
Sports
When it comes to current Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, the differences are glaring. Patricia was full of negativity during his time in Detroit and many of his players did not trust him. Campbell, on the other hand, truly cares about each person in the Lions organization and they are willing to follow him into battle.
The Detroit Lions trimmed their roster to the necessary 53 man limit yesterday, and one eye-opening result was that both kickers were noticeably absent from the final list. Both Randy Bulluck and Zane Gonzalez were released after struggling during training camp. So what is Detroit's plan moving forward?. "We're going...
The Lions just finished off an 0-3 preseason, after losing 27-17 to the Indianapolis Colts Friday night at Ford Field. On top of that, the Lions gave up 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Yet, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is still "encouraged" by what he saw out of...
The Detroit Lions wide receiver room is in the midst of a rebuild and that means most spots are up for grabs. Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond have all been solid in camp and appear to have an inside track for key roles on this roster. Breshad Perriman was slotted for a starting role but he has struggled to stand out and a hip injury has put his role in jeopardy. Quintez Cephus has also been reliable all offseason and may round out the group if the team decides to only keep five receivers—as I predicted in my latest 53-man roster projection.
It's easy to love new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. His intensity and energy have brought excitement back to the Motor City after three seasons of mediocrity under Matt Patricia. But it's also easy to label coach Campbell as a bit of a cartoon character. From his knee-biting introductory...
Dan Campbell refuses to have any kickers on his Detroit Lions 53-man roster after cut day. We had no earthly idea Dan Campbell was going to be bringing the XFL to the NFL in his first year leading the Detroit Lions. Campbell has already told us to watch our kneecaps,...
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift isn't guaranteed to be ready for the team's Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. "We don't know if he's gonna be there," head coach Dan Campbell said. "We don't know, even if he is, how much we're going to get out of him." That's disconcerting news to hear about someone with an ADP on the 2nd/3rd-round turn. Jamaal Williams figures to be in the RB2 mix should Swift be forced to miss time early in the season.
Lions HC Dan Campbell said that RB D'Andre Swift's Week 1 status is up in the air. He went on to say, "We don't know if he's gonna be there. We don't know, even if he is, how much we're going to get out of him." (Chris Burke on Twitter )
Detroit Lions Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson could be ready to take the NFL by storm in 2021, but he has not participated in preseason so far while battling a shoulder injury. Coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday that Hockenson suffered an injury to his AC joint, which has limited his ability to get reps in advance of Detroit's regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12.

