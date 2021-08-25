Cancel
Lehi, UT

522 S 3040, Lehi, UT 84043

utahrealtygroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome take a look at this Beautiful Home with an open and spacious floor plan that features new paint, quartz countertops in the kitchen, laminate flooring and more. The master bedroom is over the top with a walk in closet and great sized bathroom. The spacious second family room upstairs is great for relaxing and it also could easily transform into one or two additional bedrooms or offices if needed. Fully landscaped and fenced yard allow for easy maintenance and plenty of room for pets and play. Close to several in neighborhood parks and only a block from the Lehi River Trails that run up the valley. Within walking distance of the Jordan River and wetlands for bird watching and fishing. Close proximity to Traverse shopping outlets and commerce, Thanksgiving Point, Saratoga Costco and new Smiths Marketplace.

www.utahrealtygroup.com

