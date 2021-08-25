Kids Get Back to The Books Drivers Beware School Zones Open
It’s back to school time for thousands of students this week in the Yakima Valley...if you drive a vehicle authorities say watch for kids. Students in the Yakima School District return to school this Wednesday, August 25th. West Valley School District students return to classes on Tuesday, August 31st. City officials and local authorities are warning drivers Today because school zones will be open on Wednesday after not being in operation for months. The zones are open from 7:00am to 4:00pm weekdays.newstalkkit.com
Comments / 0