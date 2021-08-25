Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Kids Get Back to The Books Drivers Beware School Zones Open

By Lance Tormey
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s back to school time for thousands of students this week in the Yakima Valley...if you drive a vehicle authorities say watch for kids. Students in the Yakima School District return to school this Wednesday, August 25th. West Valley School District students return to classes on Tuesday, August 31st. City officials and local authorities are warning drivers Today because school zones will be open on Wednesday after not being in operation for months. The zones are open from 7:00am to 4:00pm weekdays.

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
Local
Washington Education
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#Back To School#School Bus#Cars#Yakima School District#Yakima Police#Triple Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Washington StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Time for Big Signs and Loud Voices at Saturday Rally in Yakima

Masking and vaccine mandates have upset many people in the Yakima Valley and throughout the state of Washington. If you’re upset and want a chance to speak out you’re invited to what’s being called Yakima County Freedom Rally round 2. The rally is set for Saturday at Yakima’s Chesterly Park from 2:00PM TO 4:00PM. The park is located at 40th Avenue and River Road. Organizers say the rally is for anyone who believes in medical freedom and who is against mandates. They say no one should be forced to inject something in their body in order to keep their job. Many are concerned the mandates will grow and eventually lead to a state mandate and possible lockdowns.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

One Site Closes Another Opens as Covid Cases Rise in Yakima

The community testing site for COVID-19 at Yakima's State Fair Park is set to close on August 27 but a new site will soon open. A new partnership between the University of Washington, Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health and Yakima Valley College has been formed and as a result Yakima will have a new site to find help those who want to get tested for COVID-19. The new site will open August 30 at Yakima Valley College. YVC President Linda Kaminski says “We are pleased to do whatever we can to keep our community safe."
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Issue Warrant For Shooter. Hoping For Your Tips

Yakima Police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Yakima apartment in the 1700 block of Summitview Avenue last Thursday. THE VICTIM CONTINUES TO RECOVER AT HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER. The victim, who hasn’t been identified continues to recover from gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Doctors Say Get The Shot as Cases Rise in Yakima

As more people are tested when they're not feeling well Yakima is seeing more positive cases. Last week the number was number was 622 cases per 100,000 today the number is 736 cases per 100,000. THE LEVEL OF TRANSMISSION IS STILL CONSIDERED HIGH. Health officials still term the level of...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima, Our Arboretum Trees Need Love Too…And Money!

I grew up in North Dakota, not exactly a place known for its trees. In fact, the joke and the T-shirt that proves it, shows an isolated telephone pole labeled as the "North Dakota State Tree!" But we had a few, often planted as shelter belts around farmsteads, and I loved them as a kid. Climbing, making tree houses, bows and arrows, even falling out of one in the seventh grade and breaking my arm in an episode of "Tarzan" gone wrong! One of the biggest faux pas in my early days as a reporter involved the poem Trees by Joyce Kilmer. For the record, the name of the poet, Joyce Kilmer, was the author's middle and last name. Kilmer's first name is ALFRED. That she, is really a he. But I didn't realize that at the time I made the gender mistake reference some 38 years ago!
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

It’s back! Mask Mandate Starts Monday

They're back. It's time to mask up again. After nearly 2 years of dealing with COVID-19 lockdowns and masking mandates the masking mandate is back on Monday. HUNDREDS WHO ARE AGAINST A VACCINE MANDATE RALLIED ON SATURDAY. Along with the indoor mask mandate for everyone vaccinated or unvaccinated comes warnings...
Olympia, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Masks are Back When Kids Go Back This Fall

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says all public, charter and private school teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated or else risk losing their jobs. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Wednesday includes those working at the state's colleges and universities, including coaches. Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, the highest paid state employee, has said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate that is currently in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

How Effective Will Masks Be In Protecting Kids At School?

Where do you stand on mask mandates? Good idea? Bad idea? Responsible act for the protection of the group or loss of individual freedom of choice?. The past Sunday 8/15/21 hundreds of Yakima area residents turned out for a honk-and-wave-type rally along south 40th Avenue at Chesterly Park, to among other messages, show pushback against mandatory masks for school kids. There seemed to be a lot of support.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

More Cases! Time to Get the Vaccine Say Yakima Health Officials

Another day and more COVID-19 cases reported in Yakima County. Yakima Health District officials say they're seeing increases in cases everyday. Last week the case count was 462 cases per 100,00. Today the number is 540 cases per 100,000. Health officials still term the level of community transmission as high. But while cases are spiking Yakima isn't seeing big increases in hospitalizations or deaths. In fact last friday 39 people were hospitalized. Today the number is 32 with no new deaths. 440 people have died over the last year and a half with 417 people who had underlying health conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy