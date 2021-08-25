Kids Get Back to The Books Drivers Beware School Zones Open

I grew up in North Dakota, not exactly a place known for its trees. In fact, the joke and the T-shirt that proves it, shows an isolated telephone pole labeled as the "North Dakota State Tree!" But we had a few, often planted as shelter belts around farmsteads, and I loved them as a kid. Climbing, making tree houses, bows and arrows, even falling out of one in the seventh grade and breaking my arm in an episode of "Tarzan" gone wrong! One of the biggest faux pas in my early days as a reporter involved the poem Trees by Joyce Kilmer. For the record, the name of the poet, Joyce Kilmer, was the author's middle and last name. Kilmer's first name is ALFRED. That she, is really a he. But I didn't realize that at the time I made the gender mistake reference some 38 years ago!