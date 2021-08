These days, it seems like new content is being pushed out so frequently that it can be almost impossible to decide what’s worth watching. The good news is that there’s a new documentary in town that might be exactly what you’re looking for. Released in August of 2021, Whirlybird is a unique story about two Los Angeles-based journalists whose work during the 1980s and 1990s really changed the game. The documentary is a prime example of how the truth really can be stranger than fiction. Even if documentaries aren’t typically your thing, this is one project you’ll likely still enjoy. Keep reading to learn more about why you should watch Whirlybird.