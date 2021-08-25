Fatal Shooting Just Off Hi-218

A shooting in the area of Kwik Star and Gyro Hut off of Highway 218 in Waterloo has left one man dead, according to KWWL. Police were called to the area around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday where they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the median of Highway 218. Police blocked off three lanes of 218 and closed other streets in the area to conduct their investigation. It is unclear what led to the shooting. No suspect has been named and no arrests have been reported to this point.