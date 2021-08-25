Powerful Storm Causes Damage

A powerful storm ripped through the area Tuesday evening, leaving plenty of damage in its wake. Downpours flooded streets throughout the listening area while wind knocked down branches and, in some cases, entire trees. Many people lost power for a time. The storm blew debris across the Wapsie Valley baseball field, mangling the bleachers and back stop. A listener in that area reported their grain bin was gone and a garage wall was destroyed. Many crops were damaged as the storm blew through. The Fayette County Emergency Management is reporting winds gusted up to 100 mph in the storm. No injuries have been reported to this point.