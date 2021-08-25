Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, IA

Powerful Storm Causes Damage

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful storm ripped through the area Tuesday evening, leaving plenty of damage in its wake. Downpours flooded streets throughout the listening area while wind knocked down branches and, in some cases, entire trees. Many people lost power for a time. The storm blew debris across the Wapsie Valley baseball field, mangling the bleachers and back stop. A listener in that area reported their grain bin was gone and a garage wall was destroyed. Many crops were damaged as the storm blew through. The Fayette County Emergency Management is reporting winds gusted up to 100 mph in the storm. No injuries have been reported to this point.

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy