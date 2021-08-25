Cancel
Health

Father Shares Cause of Charlie Kramer’s Stroke

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 14 year old Charlie Kramer continues to recover from a stroke last week, his father, Steve talked with us about what caused that stroke. You can hear the full interview below. The interview was recorded to air during this Friday’s W-SR football halftime.

