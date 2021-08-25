Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

UAC secures MiG-31, Tu-95 upgrade work

By In association with Singapore Airshow
Flight Global.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s United Aircraft (UAC) has secured upgrade work for Moscow’s RAC MiG-31 interceptors and Tupolev Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, while United Engine Corporation (UEC) will provide eight engines for the Tu-160M strategic bomber. The Tu-95 work will see an unspecified number of aircraft upgraded from the Tu-95MS to the Tu-95MSM...

