A mother-in-law suite is a residence or addition built for an in-law or relatives. The suite is either connected to or built on the same lot as a home that’s occupied by other family members. Often, the purpose of a mother-in-law suite is to make it possible for elderly family members to live near adult children, yet still, maintain their independence and privacy. Sometimes, grandchildren live with their parents and grandparents in the same house. This type of living arrangement is called a multigenerational household.