Elton John and Ringo Starr pay tribute to Charlie Watts

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John and Ringo Starr have been among those leading the tributes to legendary The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80. Elton John said it was: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company,” and sent his condolences to both Watts’ family and The Rolling Stones.

Charlie Watts
Ringo Starr
Elton John
#The Rolling Stones
