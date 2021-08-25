Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Renfroe homers twice, Red Sox hold on to beat Twins 11-9

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wild-card chances with a 11-9 victory over the last-place Minnesota Twins. Alex Verdugo had three hits, and Renfroe drove in five runs with his 14th career multi-homer game. Boston opened a 9-3 lead. The Twins scored four in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-8 before Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the eighth for insurance. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, and Josh Donaldson added a solo shot in the ninth off closer Matt Barnes to cut Boston’s lead to 11-9. Barnes walked the next two batters before ex-Twin Hansel Robles got three outs for his 11th save.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Option Cordero and Wong Release Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox announced a series of roster moves on Monday, August 16th. The optioned Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong to Triple A Worcester and added infielder Travis Shaw to the active major league roster. The also released infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez. They are slated to call up pitcher Tanner...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBSportsGrid

Hunter Renfroe still not back with the Red Sox

The Red Sox still don’t know when Hunter Renfroe will return from the bereavement list, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Renfroe has been on the list since Thursday, and there is hope that he will return to the team at some point this weekend where the Sox are playing the Indians. The Sox are down several players as Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo are also unavailable due to being placed on the COVID-19 injury list.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Martinez hits 3-run homer in 10th, Red Sox beat Indians 5-3

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night. Martinez, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, drove a 2-1 pitch into the seats in right field. Martinez also singled in the first and sixth after being given the night off Friday.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
Posted by
NESN

Hunter Renfroe Details Red Sox ‘Struggle’ After Yankees Sweep Boston

Hunter Renfroe knows one obvious reason why the Boston Red Sox are struggling. The Red Sox outfielder highlighted Boston’s inability to string together hits as a primary reason for its recent downturn in fortunes. The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox in three games this week, a span in which Boston mustered 17 hits but scored just five runs.
Posted by
FanSided

Red Sox: This stat shows Hunter Renfroe’s impressive power

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe is showing off his power swing. Hunter Renfroe carried the offense in a slugfest where the Boston Red Sox needed every bit of his production to fend off the rallying Minnesota Twins. Renfroe drove in a season-high five RBI while blasting a pair of home...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kenta Maeda, bats both sharp as Twins blow out Tampa Bay 12-0

The first batter for each team Saturday set the tone for the night. Brandon Lowe swung at three of Kenta Maeda's four pitches, missing the last two to become the first victim in the Twins starter's six shutout innings. Max Kepler launched Michael Wacha's second pitch more than 400 feet into the seats in right-center, the first of eight extra-base hits for Minnesota.
Texarkana Gazette

Red Sox beat Rangers in 11 innings

BOSTON — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday. Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston's bullpen. He flipped his bat and looked at the dugout before rounding the bases and getting mobbed at the plate.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Hunter Renfroe Hit Second Home Run Of Game For Red Sox

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. It’s a home run derby at Fenway Park, especially for Hunter Renfroe. The Red Sox outfielder gave Boston the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run shot against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. And he extended the lead in the following inning.
MLBBoston Globe

Red Sox build big lead, hang on to beat Twins

Where would the fun be in games that didn’t require a high-wire act?. The Red Sox no longer win games so much as they survive them. For the second straight day, they managed to turn a seemingly comfortable game against an American League cellar dweller into a dramatic endurance test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy