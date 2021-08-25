Cancel
Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

By Maggie Fox
 5 days ago
People who received a booster six to eight months after their initial Johnson & Johnson shots saw antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days after the first shot, the comapany said.

Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Johnson & Johnson Recommends a Second COVID Shot

Americans and Europeans who thought they got off easy with just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster to be fully protected, according to data from Phase 2 studies that show those who receive a second J&J jab see a nine-fold increase in antibody response. “New interim data from these studies demonstrate that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination,” the company said in its statement, adding that a single shot is still effective in generating a strong and robust immune response. “With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine.”
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is When You Need a Booster, Study Shows

Health officials answered months of questions when they recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be made available for the general public. But the decision to recommend a third dose of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna at eight months also left those who got a single-shot vaccine with questions about when they might need to get an extra shot. Now, new research from Johnson & Johnson has found that getting a booster at least six months after your initial dose can help bolster the immune system.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the...
Industrylocalsyr.com

How does the Johnson & Johnson shot measure up to others for immunity?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — What about people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? That’s a question NewsChannel 9 has been getting a lot when it comes to protection against the Delta variant and the booster shot. Johnson & Johnson reported on Wednesday the results of two studies that showed people...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Protected You Are 5 Months Later, Study Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided more than a year's worth of bad news, but the release of safe, highly effective vaccines provided at least one bright spot in the fight against the virus. But because of the very nature of how vaccines work, health experts began to question how long the initial doses would keep people safe from infection and how urgent a potential booster shot might be. The most recent insight into the issue comes from a new large study that looked into how well recipients of the Pfizer vaccine were protected as early as five months after getting their shots, finding there was indeed a change over time.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.

