The Red Sox are really going to need this trade deadline acquisition to work out

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of late-inning relief help after the recent downturn by Matt Barnes. Hansel Robles might be part of the solution.

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Option Cordero and Wong Release Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox announced a series of roster moves on Monday, August 16th. The optioned Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong to Triple A Worcester and added infielder Travis Shaw to the active major league roster. The also released infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez. They are slated to call up pitcher Tanner...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBBoston Globe

Hunter Renfroe pays tribute to his ‘best friend’ after the death of Red Sox outfielder’s father

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe offered a remembrance of his father, Todd, on social media Saturday night, calling the 57-year-old who died Thursday “my best friend.”. “He fought the good fight and he won the race. Cancer was a hard fought battle for four long years, but now he is pain free and in the arms of Jesus,” the 29-year-old Renfroe wrote. “He now has the best seat in the house to watch me achieve all my dreams.”
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Chris Sale Throws Third Career Immaculate Inning, Joining Sandy Koufax In MLB Record Books

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale joined some exclusive company Thursday night, tossing another “immaculate inning” for the Red Sox. It was the third time the Boston ace has accomplished the feat in his career, and all three came in a Red Sox uniform. In the third inning of Boston’s 12-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, Sale struck out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder on nine pitches. All three went down swinging, with Gordon and Simmons fanning on high fastballs while Refsnyder couldn’t hold his swing on one of Sale’s filthy sliders. It was quite the sight to see: 9 pitches. 9...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox Notebook: Club options Jarren Duran to Triple-A as rookie works through growing pains

The Red Sox still view Jarren Duran as a big piece of their future, but that time is not right now. As he continues to go through expected struggles and with a roster crunch in the outfield, the Red Sox optioned Duran back to Worcester on Tuesday to make room for starting pitcher Tanner Houck on the active roster. Duran, the team’s top outfield prospect, posted a slash of .221/.236/.372 through 89 plate appearances over his first 27 games. He walked just twice with 33 strikeouts.
MLBMeadville Tribune

Column: Who really got better after trade deadline?

The MLB Wild Card picture is beginning to take shape, and with about a month and a half left in the season we’re starting to get a good idea of who’ll have the best chance to play their way into the postseason field. Here’s a look at the teams to...
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox sweep Orioles, win 4 out of last 5

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez was sharp against Baltimore again, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 6-2 victory Sunday, sending the Orioles to their 11th straight loss. Boston has won four of five games after losing 10 of 12...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Travis Shaw Feels ‘Really Good’ Health-Wise Upon Joining Red Sox

Travis Shaw feels good about coming back to Boston. Literally and figuratively. The Red Sox on Sunday claimed the infielder off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, adding another option at first base. How soon he’ll play isn’t clear, though. Shaw was placed on the Brewers’ 60-day injured list with a...

