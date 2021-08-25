Cancel
Computers

Why Are The Sample Rates Based Around 44.1K or 48K?

By Mike Thornton
pro-tools-expert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've probably seen them: 44.1 kHz and 48 kHz. But why are there two sampling rates so close together in the first place? John Hess explains the origins of these two seemingly similar audio sampling rates. If you have ever wondered why digital audio ended up using 44.1kHz or 48kHz...

#Audio Frequency#Digital Video#Video Format#40khz#Ntsc#The Nyquist Theorem
