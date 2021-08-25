Cancel
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2021. In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana, with some settling in presentday New Orleans. In 1875, Capt. Matthew Webb became the first person to swim across the English Channel, going 39 miles from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 22 hours. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed an […]

