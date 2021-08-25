TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY

Today in History Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2021. There are 125 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On August 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. On this date: In 1609, English sea explorer Henry Hudson and his ship, the Half Moon, reached present-day Delaware Bay. In 1941, Japan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kichisaburo Nomura, presented a note to President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Japan’s prime minister, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, expressing a desire for improved relations. In 1955, Emmett Till, a Black teen from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later. In 1964, two days of race-related rioting erupted in North Philadelphia over a false rumor that white police officers...