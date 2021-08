GAC Aion is an electric car company in the Chinese market that is boasting some impressive figures with their new charging technology. Expected to be released this September, this technology has different versions with varying charging speeds: 6C and 3C. The 6C high-rate version was shown to charge from 0-80% in only eight minutes and 30-80% in just five minutes. Moreover, it still draws 481kW from the charger even when the car is at 80% charge. The 3C model is not as fast, going from 0-80% in 16 minutes and 30-80% in 10 minutes.