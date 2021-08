The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find alleged gang members who shot 10 people Saturday evening and escaped on two-wheeled scooters. Two hooded and masked shooters approached an area in front of a barbershop in Queens, New York after 10:40pm and unleashed a flurry of bullets that struck 10 people, with the most serious being a wound to a victim’s stomach, police said in a Sunday news conference.