20 Years after her death, Aaliyah's style still reigns
Aaliyah's velvety smooth vocals redefined R&B in the 1990s, and her sporty, edgy style celebrated individuality in a decade that saw the rise of matchy-matchy pop groups. During her all-too-short career, the singer and actress -- full name Aaliyah Dana Haughton -- epitomized the era's street style in Tommy Hilfiger crop tops, low-slung baggy pants and utility jumpsuits. But she also mixed in darker, futuristic undertones, with glossy vinyl jackets and pants, wide chokers and black lipstick. (She even went full vampire for the 2002 gothic horror movie "Queen of the Damned," donning regal headgear and an intricate, high-collared chest piece while ripping out a still-beating heart.)southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 0