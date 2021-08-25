Cancel
Greenville City Council Approves First Reading of Open Carry Ban at City-Permitted Events

greenville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to prohibit openly carried firearms at city-permitted events during its formal meeting on August 23. The proposed change comes after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act that gave local governments the ability to prohibit the open carrying of firearms at certain events happening on public property. The ordinance will receive a second and final vote at the city council meeting on September 13.

