Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Looking to Achieve Business Results in 2022? Then You Need a New Strategic Plan!

Inside Indiana Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 18 months, your leaders and their teams have been using a “heads down,” tactical approach to getting today’s work done and done well. Now, whether back in the office or in a hybrid work environment, your people must start to flex their “mental muscles” to once again become the strategic powerhouse needed to surpass your competition. What tool is needed to realign your leaders, people, processes, and purpose to meet your customers’ evolving needs?

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Stockssiliconangle.com

Business planning firm Anaplan’s stock leaps on strong results

Shares of enterprise planning company Anaplan Inc. gained more than 14% in extended trading today after it posted a smaller-than-expected loss and followed up with strong guidance for the next quarter. The company reported a fiscal 2022 second-quarter loss before certain costs such as stock compensation of 9 cents per...
EconomyRolling Stone

15 Skills You May Not Know to Look for in a Potential Business Partner

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. When it comes to finding the right business partner, not just anyone will do. However, they also may not be the type of person you think you need at first. While many entrepreneurs will assume they need to find someone with superior technical skills like marketing or sales to help drive their business forward, it may be the nontechnical skills that make all the difference.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Achieve the Full Potential of Your New Business With This Webinar

Achieving the full potential of your new business when you start out can be daunting. The key is acquiring some key knowledge base and skill sets so you can keep your dream alive for the long run. The Steps to Start Your Business webinar will outline these steps so you can legally start your business get it up and running on the right foot. Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com will host this free webinar.
EconomyRegister Citizen

5 Reasons Why You Need a Business Mentor

One of the first bits of advice given to a new real-estate agent is to find a solid mentor. Much like any new job, studying the materials and applying them in real life are two very different things. Fortunately for many, the internet provides us with endless blogs, videos and podcasts to help us on our journey. Where this information can often fail us, however, is in its inability to help us during more unique hardships or introduce us to valuable connections.
MarketsAugusta Free Press

Why a holding corporation is the key to boost your B2C and B2B strategies

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Business owners are always looking for a way to boost strategies and for ways to protect their assets. One of the highly significant ways that you can ensure that you have strong B2C and B2B strategies in place is to have everything owned by a signal holding company. A holding company is a business entity that is a corporation or LLC. It doesn’t sell anything. Its purpose instead is to keep controlling stocks or interests from other companies. Strategies will be different depending on which outlook you are using, but having a holding company in place will help you succeed in your future endeavors.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

3 Strategies for a Successful Move to Hybrid Work

Should you move to an in-person or remote workforce? That question is stirring debate in organizations across the world. Both types of working environments offer unique benefits, but it can be tough to choose which one makes the most sense. On one hand, you could take the Goldman Sachs route...
Collegescommunitynewspapers.com

FIU Business to launch new data-driven MBA in Business Analytics

FIU Business will introduce an MBA in Business Analytics program, incorporating data analysis and information technology into a comprehensive MBA curriculum. The program begins in January of 2022. The 16-month program includes online and in-person evening classes. Nearly half of the program’s 15-course curriculum focuses on data management, reporting, and...
Small BusinessNewsTimes

If You're Moving Offices, You'll Likely Need PCmover Business

Over the past year, businesses have had to do a lot of moving. After more than a year working remotely, about half of Americans want to return to the office. And yet, many leaders continue to botch the return to the office for any number of reasons. One of the biggest reasons? Terrible IT management.
Small BusinessNew Haven Register

Why Small Businesses Should Consider Business Continuity Planning

Amid economic strife and a public health crisis, businesses naturally divided along two lines: the prepared and the unprepared. Even then, most did not escape without bruises. This division also seemed to fall along another line: the size of the business. While most organizations were impacted by the pandemic, small businesses were unquestionably hit the hardest. In a PNAS survey conducted in 2020, 43% of the small business respondents had temporarily closed, mostly due to Covid-19.
Career Development & AdviceVentureBeat

Could the hybrid work model work for your office? Here are some steps to consider.

Amidst the world-changing events of the last two years, it seems likely that one of the biggest long-term impacts of the COVID crisis will ultimately be the changes it’s unleashed and continues to unleash on the workplace. No matter how anyone feels about working remotely or how well businesses are responding to these unprecedented shifts, one thing seems virtually certain — the culture of modern work has been irrevocably changed.
EconomyFast Company

Jump-start your business continuity plan before you need it again

That’s one of CEO Adam Robinson’s biggest lessons from the pandemic that tested his team and their talent management platform, Hireology, based in downtown Chicago. “In the absence of transparency, your team will fill in the gaps with assumptions,” he says. “And sometimes they’ll assume the worst-case scenario.”. Robinson developed...
EconomyRolling Stone

4 Strategies for Business Leaders on Staying Relevant in the Age of Disruptive Technologies

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As technology has proliferated, a permanent technological evolution has become inevitable. There is a growing demand for organizations to generate and implement innovative solutions that allow them to compete and stay at the forefront of their industries. This trend has led to increasingly specialized companies that focus on providing strategic services based on the latest technological trends.
Retailtwollow.com

Best Strategies to Boost Your Retail Business with SEO

Consumers research products online before buying them from retailers online or offline. If you run a retail business, you need to use the best SEO strategies to boost your business. SEO is important for every business, irrespective of size. Here are some top retail SEO strategies you should consider. Create...
Small BusinessInc.com

Will Agile Change Your Business? Not as Much as You Think

In the race to stay competitive with bigger, better funded competitors, many small enterprises have felt compelled to follow along with any trends made popular by their larger counterparts, despite the fact that smaller companies tend to have fewer resources to allocate to these ad-hoc initiatives. Significant examples have been Lean, and then Six-Sigma. Now, Agile is the buzzword initiative consuming the most headspace among American business leaders. But what of it? How should smaller enterprises think about Agile? My opinion on the matter might just surprise you.
Small BusinessHutchinson News

Small Business Success Begins Before the Business Plan

What’s the first thing to do when considering starting a small business? Ask more questions. That may seem like a rather flip response, but it’s true. Success in small business hinges on gathering as much information as possible in order to make sound, informed decisions. That includes understanding your target market, your resources, and—perhaps most importantly—yourself.
Small Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

Discover Practical Project Management Techniques for Your Business

Efficiency is everything to a small business. And yet, only 23 percent of organizations use standardized project management practices across the entire organization and while project performance has been rising globally, 30 percent of projects still fail to meet their original goals or business intent. That number may very well be higher for very small, inefficient businesses.
BusinessInside Indiana Business

Hirons Hires Controller

Hirons has hired Kimberly Short as controller as longtime Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Short steps down but will remain on the board of directors. “The last 20 years with Hirons has been the most stimulating, challenging and rewarding chapter of my professional career. Providing financial leadership to enable Hirons to become an ESOP has been an exhilarating experience,” Ann said. “Kim is a great fit culturally as she brings strong business acumen, management experience and a solutions-focused approach to Hirons.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy