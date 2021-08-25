Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers (44-81) will duel the Cleveland Indians (61-62) in Game 2 of the AL Inter-Division three-game competition at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Texas just lost the series to the Boston Red Sox after splitting the first two installments at 0-6 in the opening game on Friday and 10-1 triumph on Saturday. The Rangers failed to continue their success after a 4-8 defeat in the series finale on Monday. The Texas Rangers managed to bounce back after beating the Cleveland Indians in the first round of a series on Tuesday. Texas scored three runs in the opening frame and took the lead at 4-3 after the 6th inning while completing the victory with three runs scored in the final frame at 7-3 on Tuesday. Starter Taylor Hearn went 5.0 innings of play while giving away three earned runs on five hits with two walks granted and struck out six Cleveland hitters in the win. First Baseman Nate Lowe led the charge with two runs scored on five base hits and drove three RBIs in the victory.