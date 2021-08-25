Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs 8/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Wrigley Field Diamond will be the battleground for Game 2 with the Cubs in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:20 PM ET. Yesterday’s scheduled matchup did not push through due to bad weather. OF Sam Hilliard had two RBIs while 1B/Of Connor Joe went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and OF Charlie Blackmon added an RBI as well to cap off Colorado’s scoring as a team in the loss. The team is looking for a win after winning 6 of their last 9 games. Colorado is 4th at 57-68 in the NL West.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0