Seven people have been killed near Kabul airport as large crowds continue to gather in an attempt to flee the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Confirmation of the deaths on Sunday followed days of chaotic scenes at the airport, where Western nations are hurriedly trying to rescue thousands of people after the Islamist group gained control of Afghanistan in little more than a week. There have been stampedes and crushing injuries, triggered in part when Taliban fighters fire into the air to control the crowds. “Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we...