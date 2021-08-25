Spotlight Report: Prisoner’s Homes Will Be Counted for Districts

Spotlight PA is reporting… HARRISBURG — Thousands of people incarcerated in state prisons will be counted in their home communities rather than in corrections facilities when Pennsylvania redraws its legislative maps, a major change that advocates hailed as the end of a racist policy. The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution introduced by House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia), who said it “makes no sense” to count people in communities where they have no long-term relationships or plans to remain. The panel is charged with redrawing Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate maps every 10 years after the release of new population data by the U.S. Census Bureau.