Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rare Beasts REVIEW – Absolutely Maddening, In the Best Way

By Natasha Alvar
culturedvultures.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a fan of the rom-com. It’s the genre I’m probably the most familiar with, and the only genre I’d gladly sit through at the end of a long day. However, they are to be watched purely for the escapism they offer, and while there may be lessons you can gleam from some of them, at times, they portray a simplistic, reductionist view on love. Never turn to the rom-com for realism, as things fall apart only to be put together in the end. It just doesn’t work that way in real life.

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Larkin
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Billie Piper
Person
Leo Bill
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster For Cronenbergian Insect Thriller MOSQUITO STATE

There’s more than a touch of David Cronenberg in director Filip Jan Rymsza’s Mosquito State. Co-written by Rymsza and Mario Zermeno, the film is a Wall Street body horror with plenty of atmosphere and strong visuals. It’s set in 2007 – just before the recession. Beau Knapp, Charlotte Vega and...
Moviesgoombastomp.com

The Iron Buddha A No-Holds-Barred Type of 1970s Kung Fu Film

In some special cases, films win a viewer over for a reason that cannot be singularly attributed to just the direction, the acting, the screenwriting, the look, or the sounds. For these movies, it is the attitude they exude that carries them over the hump. In film, mood can be a fickle characteristic. Not everyone will recognize or respond to a picture’s mood in the same way. Be that as it may, like in love, when the mood feels right, a movie can fly to soaring heights. Director Yan Jun’s The Iron Buddha is a movie that lives or dies by its terrifically visceral, hard-edged attitude. With the slightest tinkering in one direction or another, it would be a completely different film.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Billie Piper on her directorial debut Rare Beasts, the art of collaboration & crafting flawed relationships on screen

Billie Piper’s directorial debut Rare Beasts is a film that intelligently plays on the tropes of the archetypal romantic comedy, all the while ripping up the rulebook and subverting expectations. We had the pleasure of speaking to Piper, who takes on the lead role as well as writing and directing the movie, to discuss this unique and resourceful piece of cinema, as we chat about the art of collaboration, and on crafting such flawed characters and relationships on screen. We also had the chance to tell her about our fondness for her music when growing up…
TV & VideosVulture

Netflix’s Beckett Is a Leisurely Chase Thriller

The opening scenes of Beckett are so unlike the rest of Beckett that, were it not on Netflix, you might wonder if you accidentally sat on the remote and changed the channel to an entirely different movie. The dissonance feels intentional, if awkward. As his film hops from genre to genre, director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino seems to be working toward a comment on the nature of grief, guilt, and persistence. Unfortunately, the results can’t quite match the scale of his ambitions.
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.
Movieseriereader.com

Real Horror Show:Censor works better as a character study than horror

For time immemorial, self-proclaimed guardians of morality have sought to censor works of art, often in the name of protecting the children while real-life horrors were conveniently ignored. No other time best emphasized this dichotomy than the "Video Nasties" panic of 1980s Britain. Horror movies were heavily censored or banned completely for the "benefit of the youth" while socio-political and economic upheaval wreaked havoc on the country. Prano Bailey-Bond takes us back to those days with her directorial debut Censor. The film does a wonderful job of showing us that the desire for censorship often tells us more about the people doing the censoring than works they wish to ban.
Movies/Film

‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp’s Dull Entry Into Horror is Devoid of Scares

Is there anything left to be done with demonic possession on screen? For nearly 50 years, these movies have been chasing after the glory of the granddaddy of them all, The Exorcist. And while not every follow-up flick about demons inhabiting the bodies of innocent victims has been good, some have been pretty darn enjoyable in their own ways. But no matter how good a new demonic possession movie may be, it’s never going to reach the lofty heights of William Friedkin’s classic. Seemingly everything that needs to be said about demonic possession was said in that movie. But that didn’t stop Neill Blomkamp, who makes his horror debut with Demonic, a demonic possession movie that asks, “Wouldn’t it be scary if the possessed person was trapped in a version of The Sims?”
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for Horror 'The Madness Inside Me' with Merrin Dungey

"What if I pushed you over and over again?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie horror / psychological thriller titled The Madness Inside Me, from filmmaker Matthew Berkowitz. This initially premiered at the Filmfest Oldenburg in Germany last year. A forensic psychiatrist's husband is killed during a home invasion, but instead of identifying the killer, she recants. She stalks the newly released psychopath, deciding whether she wants to kill him, sleep with him, or try to understand him. "Is her relationship with criminals an excuse for her to rebel or is this the person who has always been inside her?" Merrin Dungey stars as Madison, along with Devon Graye, Thomas Q. Jones, and Anthony DeSando. At first glance, this looks like a very artsy exploration of guilt and instability, exploring the deep, dark aspects inside of us.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

#Blue_Whale REVIEW – Compelling But A Bit Too Formulaic | Fantasia 2021

Ever since Unfriended, screenlife films have gained much popularity, with films like Searching and Profile being some of the recent movies to adopt the style. With so much of our lives online now, it brings a certain sense of realism to the proceedings, and I’m consistently amazed at how they use the various platforms to stitch everything together. Anna Zaytseva’s debut film #Blue_Whale is the latest in such filmic endeavours, and is based on the real life suicides tied to online death groups. The BBC covered the whole episode in a detailed article, though with stories like this, it’s hard to know where to start, and trying to trace things up the ladder just ends in futility.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

Midnight REVIEW – Will Keep You Up Past Your Bedtime | Fantasia 2021

If you’ve seen Mike Flanagan’s Hush, then it will seem like Midnight has the same premise. The main similarity is that the protagonists of both films are deaf, with a mad killer nipping at their heels. That’s as far as it goes. Midnight is darker (no pun intended) and feels infinitely more dangerous. Directed by Oh-Seung Kwon, who also penned the script, the film is well-paced and truly innovative in the way it carves out this cat and mouse chase.
MoviesCollider

‘Martyrs Lane’ Trailer Reveals a Chilling Ghost Story With Del Toro Vibes

Shudder has released the trailer for Martyrs Lane, the latest exclusive horror film to be added to the impressive catalog of the streaming service. Led by child actors Kiera Thompson and Sienna Sayer, the Martyrs Lane trailer teases a disturbing story about a girl who meets a supposedly guarding angel in the woods.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes: Netflix Fans Creeped Out By Sound Of Dennis Nilsen 'Chewing' In New Documentary

Netflix has released a new true crime documentary looking into serial killer Dennis Nilsen's shocking crimes through never-before-published cassette tapes. Nilsen chillingly confessed to killing 15 people in 1983, and Netflix viewers found the visceral "chewing" noises in the cassette tapes of his interviews similarly disturbing. In one of the...
Moviesculturedvultures.com

When I Consume You REVIEW – A Shallow Meal | Fantasia 2021

Siblings Wilson (Evan Dumouchel) and Daphne Shaw (Libby Ewing) are extremely close, and it makes sense. Growing up, their home wasn’t the most stable place, and they only had each other to turn to. Daphne is the more assertive one, while Wilson is sweeter and has a real timid vibe about him. Despite their past traumas, the siblings are charging forward; they have plans. Daphne wants to adopt a child, and Wilson wants to teach. We see in both their desires an attempt to redo their horrible childhoods – Daphne wants to love her child in a way that she was never loved, and Wilson wants to be around children and live vicariously through them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy