The pandemic for most is a hard way a of life, but some find that silver lining.. In an interview Dierk said “I wasn’t like literally jonesing (to play live) like maybe some people were,” , “I kind of saw an opportunity to re-balance my life in some way that would benefit me when live music did come back around. And that’s exactly what I did. I moved to Colorado and put the guitar in the closet and just was focusing on life adventures outside of the stage, and it was awesome.”… I say good for you!