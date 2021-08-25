Cancel
HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

By Joe Sirera
greensboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe News & Record’s Joe Sirera looks at high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night's games:. Barnett got everyone's attention — if he didn't have it already — with seven touchdown passes in a season-opening 56-0 win over Clayton, but it's his decision-making that is truly elite. When a play breaks down, that's when the James Madison recruit is at his most dangerous. Just ask Matthews Butler, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and some of the Whirlies' other opponents during the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A title run. It also doesn't hurt that Barnett has sturdy RB Jeiel Melton and WRs Tyson Resper, Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor at his disposal. Barnett won't throw seven TD passes Friday night against Reagan, but he will be a handful for the Raiders.

