Obituaries

Teresa (Terri) Asher, 61

By September 3, 1959 - July 17, 2021
idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerri passed away at the age of 61 after a short illness. Terry was born in 1959 on Sept. 3rd, to John Philip and Helen Jeanne “Todd” Thoman in Jerome, Idaho. She was the third child born to this union. She spent her childhood in Jerome with her family. Terri loved her siblings, Tim, Candi, and Bobbi. They spent a lot of time and many adventures throughout their lives together.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

