Why all the hate? Looking at what makes Blue Origin's presence in space so different

A toy model of the rocket by Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos, is going on sale for $69, at 1/66th the size of the actual space vehicle.The New Shepard rocket – a semi-reusable space vehicle that blasted Bezos and his co-passengers last month just beyond the boundary of Earth’s atmosphere – has been a subject of ridicule due to its phallic shape.Now, Blue Origin’s merchandising partner Estes is launching a miniature scale replica of the rocket as a toy model in November with the ability to launch up to 400 feet (120m) in the air, for a...