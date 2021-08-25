Why all the hate? Looking at what makes Blue Origin's presence in space so different
These days, it feels as though billionaire-backed space companies are launching off Earth all the time. So why does Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin seem to be in the hot seat?. Despite a summer of success, recent competition and some controversial tweets — including some misleading infographics — have left many who follow the space industry feeling less than supportive of Jeff Bezos and his space company.www.space.com
Comments / 1