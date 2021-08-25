Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Why all the hate? Looking at what makes Blue Origin's presence in space so different

By Chelsea Gohd
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These days, it feels as though billionaire-backed space companies are launching off Earth all the time. So why does Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin seem to be in the hot seat?. Despite a summer of success, recent competition and some controversial tweets — including some misleading infographics — have left many who follow the space industry feeling less than supportive of Jeff Bezos and his space company.

www.space.com

Comments / 1

Space.com

Space.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Science#Other Space#Axiom Space#Space Industry#Blue Origin#Human Landing System#Hls#Dutch#The Washington Post#Ars Technica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefenseCNBC

The International Space Station will soon be retired, but a replacement likely won't come from NASA

The International Space Station got its start in 1998 when its first segments were launched, and it's now starting to show its age. Since 2000, the ISS has continuously housed a rotating group of astronauts from 19 countries. The station has the only laboratory for long-duration microgravity research and has been instrumental in a number of scientific developments including creating more efficient water filtration systems and exploring new ways to treat diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Rocket Miniature Is On Sale at $69.99

Colorado-based Estes has been making rocket models for six decades now. This family-run business has piqued children's interest in rocket flights and also served the wishes of amateurs and experts alike with their to-scale miniatures of the rocket models. Their upcoming rocket is a collaboration with Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origins and will be available just in time for Christmas.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Toy model of Jeff Bezos’ phallic-shaped rocket goes on sale for $69

A toy model of the rocket by Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos, is going on sale for $69, at 1/66th the size of the actual space vehicle.The New Shepard rocket – a semi-reusable space vehicle that blasted Bezos and his co-passengers last month just beyond the boundary of Earth’s atmosphere – has been a subject of ridicule due to its phallic shape.Now, Blue Origin’s merchandising partner Estes is launching a miniature scale replica of the rocket as a toy model in November with the ability to launch up to 400 feet (120m) in the air, for a...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

A probe records ‘melodies’ from space when flying over Venus (VIDEO)

Two spacecraft that flew over Venus in early August sent images and measurements of the neighboring planet back to Earth. Among the data collected by the European Space Agency (ESA), the acoustic picture left by the approach to the dense atmosphere of that planet, completely covered by clouds, stands out.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX Starship: Key milestones for the world's most powerful rocket

SpaceX's Starship program, which boasts the world's tallest and most powerful rocket, will eventually put people and cargo on Mars. The latest prototype, SN20, is waiting for the chance to go into orbit. Several other prototypes have made flights, ground tests and sometimes even testing mistakes in the effort to improve future flights. Here's an overview of key milestones on Starship's road to the Red Planet.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

'Guardians wanted!' US Space Force unveils new recruitment video

The U.S. Space Force is seeking more recruits to address some of the forthcoming military challenges of spaceflight. A new recruitment video on YouTube notes that "space is hard" while citing growing challenges, such as foreign actors potentially moving into cislunar space and a growing presence of international companies operating satellites in near-Earth orbit.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

This space-based weapon remains in the dark—for now

Space can only keep so many secrets. And, if everything had gone as planned for General John Hyten, vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, this week space would have contained one fewer secret, with the unveiling of a space weapon already in orbit. As reported by Breaking Defense, Hyten had hoped to use the 2021 Space Symposium conference to declassify a secret space weapon program.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

China calls on scientists to study ultra-large spacecraft

One of the largest spacecraft ever to head into orbit was the space shuttle, which has been retired for many years. Current generation spacecraft that carry astronauts into space are rather small, looking more like capsules from the Apollo era than the space shuttle. In some ways, a massive spacecraft would make it easier to travel into deep space to explore Mars and other objects of interest.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Blue Origin rocket to fly for first time since Bezos' trip to space

The follow-up to Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' historic 10-minute trip to space will be a much more low-key affair. The 17th flight of a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket -- and the first since the July 20 crewed flight with Bezos; his brother Mark; aeronautics legend Wally Funk; and student Oliver Daemen -- will have no humans on board. Instead, the mission will carry 18 commercial payloads inside the capsule and a sensor mounted to the exterior will test a bit of lunar landing tech for NASA.

Comments / 1

Community Policy