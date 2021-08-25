Idaho County Commission Notes
Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 17, 2021. Guests/Presenters- Kathy Ackerman-Safety Officer/Program; Ron Funke-Request for Solid Waste Fee Cancellation; Jerry Zumalt-Disaster Declaration/Ambulance Staffing Issues; Stephanie Babb-USFS Security Patrol; Lucky Gallego-Veteran Services Update, Out-of-State travel; Barb Grimm, Lonny Hayrynen-Addressing Issue; Skip Brandt-Broadband Grant Agreements, TV for Commissioners Room; Abbie Hudson-Janitor Update; Joe Slichter & Connie Jensen-Blyth-Noxious Weed Dept. Transition Plan.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
