Idaho County, ID

Idaho County Commission Notes

By ISSUE 34
idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 17, 2021. Guests/Presenters- Kathy Ackerman-Safety Officer/Program; Ron Funke-Request for Solid Waste Fee Cancellation; Jerry Zumalt-Disaster Declaration/Ambulance Staffing Issues; Stephanie Babb-USFS Security Patrol; Lucky Gallego-Veteran Services Update, Out-of-State travel; Barb Grimm, Lonny Hayrynen-Addressing Issue; Skip Brandt-Broadband Grant Agreements, TV for Commissioners Room; Abbie Hudson-Janitor Update; Joe Slichter & Connie Jensen-Blyth-Noxious Weed Dept. Transition Plan.

