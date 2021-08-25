Cancel
Obituaries

Polline (Pat) Wilson, 79

By June 28, 1942 - August 18, 2021
idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus called our Mother, Grandmommie, and Great Grandmommie home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Polline (Pat) Wilson was born in Craig, Colo; on June 28, 1942, to Harlan & Ruby Carlson. When she was two years old, she experienced the effects of a tornado in Oklahoma. Her stepdad, Loren Garrett, was carrying her to safety when a tree fell on both of them. Her arm was around her stepdad’s back and was crushed by the tree and she spent time in Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Not long after that, she got scarlet fever and she almost died. Pat, her mom, and stepdad moved to their homestead in Troy, Mont; where she continued her childhood. A few years later (1946) her half-sister, Maxine, was born.

