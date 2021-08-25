Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Why is Oklahoma Kicker Gabe Brkic Confident He'll Be Even Better in 2021? Focus ... and Golf

By John E. Hoover
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic had a phenomenal freshman season, then was spectacular as a sophomore.

Now he’s confident he can be even better.

“I do a lot of strength training, speed training and, honestly, a lot of it is just a lot of mind exercises,” Brkic said Tuesday during a video press conference. “Not specific mind exercises, but when we work out — am I focused in every workout? It will translate to a game, almost exactly.

“I think going into this season, I feel a lot better than last season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mhvrx_0bcI3QW400
Gabe Brkic and Lincoln Riley  Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

In 2019, the Chardon, OH, native made 17-of-17 field goals after replacing Cal Sutherland early in the season. In 2020, Brkic was third in the nation with 2.0 field goals per game (20-of-26 in just 10 games), including a school-record four from 50 yards or more.

Brkic has now earned a spot on several All-America teams and is on the watch list for the Lou Groza Award. Whenever the Oklahoma offense bogs down, Lincoln Riley feels good about Brkic’s range.

After starting his career 69-of-69 on placekicks (including PATs), Brkic missed a kick last year for the first time in college — a 54-yarder in the rain at Iowa State. Then he inexplicably missed a 31-yard chip shot that would have ended the Red River Rivalry in the third overtime. His kick fluttered wide left and OU needed a fourth overtime to prevail.

Brkic was as surprised as anyone that he missed, and said he learned from the experience.

“After that, I kind of learned not to get complacent and make sure I’m locked in and engaged with every situation,” he said. “I just stay focused. I can’t have a lack of focus at any time.”

In addition to the physical and mental exercises, Brkic also competed this summer at the elite Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Knoxville, TN, against some of the best kickers in the country.

“I did real well there,” he said. “ … I think going into this season, I’ll do real good.”

Brkic also grew his game by playing golf.

Bear with him on this one.

“Golf, you can translate some things from golf into kicking field goals, punting, with your golf swing,” he said. “This past summer, I improved my golf game a lot. I think, in turn, that helped our kicking game a lot. I think they go hand-in-hand.

“In golf, I’ll pick a target line and make sure my club swing goes right through my target line. It’s the same with field goals. I’ll pick a target in the stands, and as long as my leg swings straight through that, I’ll hit a good ball.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
560
Followers
790
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickers#Iowa State#American Football#The Lou Groza Award#Ou#Fan Nation#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai Named Starter at SMU

The 2020 Oklahoma Sooners quarterback room now officially held two different FBS starting QB's. After losing out on the starting job last season and transferring to SMU this offseason, junior signal-caller Tanner Mordecai has been named as the starting quarterback of the Mustangs according to multiple reports. Mordecai was always...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Offers Top 2024 CB Desmond Ricks

Oklahoma is keeping busy on the recruiting trail on Sunday with an official offer sent out to a young but elite prospect in the class of 2024. 4-star cornerback Desmond Ricks out of the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL announced on Twitter Sunday evening that Lincoln Riley and the Sooners have become the 24th program to offer the 6-foot-1 170-pounder.
FootballPosted by
AllSooners

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 74

Publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the potential effect Hurricane Ida could have on Oklahoma's schedule, what some of the contingencies are, and more. Plus, they dive into Tulane's team, head coach Lincoln Riley's comments on the Sooners' most recent scrimmage, what options Riley has IF Tre Bradford leaves, the tastiest new thing on the OU concessions menu this season, and how bad are things in Nebraska and the Pac-12?
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Ready for 2021's Intense Spotlight, High Expectations

Nobody in college football is under more pressure heading into the 2021 season than Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Expectations for Rattler’s potential 2021 campaign have always been through the roof going all the way back to his 5-star recruiting ranking in the class of 2019 and were heightened further with his strong finish to his first year as the starting signal-caller in Norman.
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

Tulane Green Wave: By the Numbers

The Oklahoma Sooners are only eight days away from kicking off their 2021 season. Up first for OU will be a road trip to New Orleans to face American Athletic Conference foe Tulane. The Green Wave finished 6-6 last year as they broke in a new quarterback, with two of...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Lincoln Riley is a Seasoned Pro at Handling Oklahoma's Expectations

At least that’s what the Oklahoma Sooners have preached for years. Every single year the expectations at OU are massive, as they should be. As one of college football’s blue bloods, the Sooners have all the resources to compete for National Championships every year, between the game day atmosphere, history of success, recruiting budgets and of course quality coaching.
MLBPosted by
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma P Kyle Tyler Called Up to Los Angeles Angels

A former Sooner has gotten the call up to the bigs. Former Oklahoma pitcher Kyle Tyler has been promoted from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees up to the Major League Los Angeles Angels on Saturday after a solid season in the minors. Tyler has been in the Angels’ minor league...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Drops First Bedlam Battle of the Season

NORMAN — The first Bedlam matchup of the 2021-22 school year is in the books, but it didn’t go Oklahoma’s way. The soccer programs hit the pitch at John Crain Field in Norman for a Thursday night matchup which saw the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-1-0) prevail over OU (1-2-0) 2-0.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma RB Tre Bradford No Longer With the Team

According to a report in the OU Daily, sophomore running back Tre Bradford is no longer with the Oklahoma football team. The Daily report cites "multiple" unnamed sources in saying Bradford has missed the Sooners' last two practices. Bradford does remain on the football team's official online roster as of Thursday afternoon.
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

OU Viewing Guide: A Major Non-Conference Foe Kicks Off on Saturday

The 2021 college football season kicks off this weekend, and while the Oklahoma Sooners won’t be in action, there’s still a game OU fans should keep their eyes on. OU’s third opponent this year, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, will look to right the ship against the Illinois Fighting Illini as they need a Week 0 win to quell the offseason PR disaster that took place in Lincoln.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Releases Statement on Tulane Game Location

Here’s a statement from Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione:. “As the National Weather Service tracks tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic and Gulf Regions, and as predictive models are updated, we have received many inquiries from fans planning to follow the Sooners to New Orleans next week when we open the 2021 football season at Tulane University. In the spirit of proactive planning and communication, I have been in regular contact with Tulane Athletics Director Troy Dannen for the past month. In the past few days, we have stayed in even closer contact as we continue to monitor the development of Hurricane Ida, which is currently forecasted to arrive along the Gulf Coast this weekend. First and foremost, our concern is with any and all those in the path of the storm. We are praying for everyone’s safety. At this time, the game slated for Saturday, September 4, is still on as planned. However, both universities are considering contingencies should post-storm conditions warrant. It is too early to speculate, but we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to take necessary actions as appropriate. Again, our concern rests with our friends at Tulane and all of those who could be impacted by the hurricane. Please follow OU Athletics online accounts for updates.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy