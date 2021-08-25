Why is Oklahoma Kicker Gabe Brkic Confident He'll Be Even Better in 2021? Focus ... and Golf

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic had a phenomenal freshman season, then was spectacular as a sophomore.

Now he’s confident he can be even better.

“I do a lot of strength training, speed training and, honestly, a lot of it is just a lot of mind exercises,” Brkic said Tuesday during a video press conference. “Not specific mind exercises, but when we work out — am I focused in every workout? It will translate to a game, almost exactly.

“I think going into this season, I feel a lot better than last season.”

Gabe Brkic and Lincoln Riley Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

In 2019, the Chardon, OH, native made 17-of-17 field goals after replacing Cal Sutherland early in the season. In 2020, Brkic was third in the nation with 2.0 field goals per game (20-of-26 in just 10 games), including a school-record four from 50 yards or more.

Brkic has now earned a spot on several All-America teams and is on the watch list for the Lou Groza Award. Whenever the Oklahoma offense bogs down, Lincoln Riley feels good about Brkic’s range.

After starting his career 69-of-69 on placekicks (including PATs), Brkic missed a kick last year for the first time in college — a 54-yarder in the rain at Iowa State. Then he inexplicably missed a 31-yard chip shot that would have ended the Red River Rivalry in the third overtime. His kick fluttered wide left and OU needed a fourth overtime to prevail.

Brkic was as surprised as anyone that he missed, and said he learned from the experience.

“After that, I kind of learned not to get complacent and make sure I’m locked in and engaged with every situation,” he said. “I just stay focused. I can’t have a lack of focus at any time.”

In addition to the physical and mental exercises, Brkic also competed this summer at the elite Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Knoxville, TN, against some of the best kickers in the country.

“I did real well there,” he said. “ … I think going into this season, I’ll do real good.”

Brkic also grew his game by playing golf.

Bear with him on this one.

“Golf, you can translate some things from golf into kicking field goals, punting, with your golf swing,” he said. “This past summer, I improved my golf game a lot. I think, in turn, that helped our kicking game a lot. I think they go hand-in-hand.

“In golf, I’ll pick a target line and make sure my club swing goes right through my target line. It’s the same with field goals. I’ll pick a target in the stands, and as long as my leg swings straight through that, I’ll hit a good ball.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.