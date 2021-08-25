Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

COLUMN: Feds must stop the onslaught of robocalls

By JAMES ROSEN InsideSources.com
Derrick
 5 days ago

Congress created the Do Not Call Registry in 2003 by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, and still robocalls kept coming. The Federal Trade Commission outlawed robocalls outright in 2009, and yet they kept coming — by the billions.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Feds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Anti-Robocall Law Covers Job Recruitment Cell Phone Calls

Plaintiff says he got job recruitment robocall without giving prior consent. FCC changes didn’t limit cell phone regulations to ads, telemarketing. Federal restrictions on robocalls to cell phones cover not just advertisements or telemarketing, but also other prerecorded messages like job recruitment calls, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. Jonathan Loyhayem...
thecordovatimes.com

Commentary: Lawmakers must stop demanding, start compromising

Just over 20 years ago, half of the Alaska House of Representatives banded together — Democrats and Republicans, urban and rural — in a concerted push to balance the budget, raise new revenues and put the state on a path to a long-term, fiscally responsible future. They called themselves the...
TechnologyDerrick

COLUMN: There are ways to fight back against robocalls

We’ve all heard it: “We have been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.”. In an age of great political partisanship, robocalls vex American consumers of all political persuasions. What more can be done to fight back against this nuisance? The Federal Communications Commission and consumers alike can take steps to reduce robocalls.
U.S. PoliticsIndependent

Letter to the editor: U.S. must stop allowing abortions

The attack on American soil on 9/11 took the lives of nearly 3,000 people. This was done by foreign terrorists. The attack on the most innocent human beings during an abortion has killed more than 62.5 million and counting since 1973 in the United States. This information is according to the Life Issues Institute and the National Right to Life as of 2019. This slaughter is being perpetrated by a minuscule number of American doctors. Can you believe it?
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

When Kamala Harris laughs the entire country should be worried

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Unless you’re living beneath a rock, you’ve seen Vice President Kamala Harris laugh and scoff at one serious question after another without providing a substantive response. Her cackling should make the country nervous. Whether the questions are focused on border security,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: About Jim Jordan’s other Jan. 6 call with Trump

There are just over 48 hours left before the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw from Afghanistan. — The State Department says there are roughly 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave the country, per a spokesperson. — Leaving was made more difficult overnight, as the U.S. Embassy,...
Income Taxtheeastcountygazette.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are You Eligible to Receive $1,400?

Today many American families are struggling with a financial crunch. If that wasn’t enough, the Delta variant of Covid-19 has made their life even worse. Now, with almost no source of income, Americans are demanding a fourth stimulus check. Despite the challenges, many Americans are unlikely to receive fourth stimulus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy