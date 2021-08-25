Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Dora Mae Farmer

lincolnjournal.com
 5 days ago

DORA MAE FARMER, 52, Ranger, WV, died Thur., Aug. 12, 2021. in CAMC, Mem. Hosp., Charleston, WV; born Nov.10, 1968, in Huntington, dau. of late Raymond and Lessie (Nelson) Lambert. Survivors: father of her children, Dale Farmer Jr, Harts; two daughters; two sisters; one bro.; father- and mother-in-law, Dale Sr...

www.lincolnjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranger#Camc#Freeman Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
wcluradio.com

Donna Mae Caudle

Donna Mae Caudle, entered into the kingdom of God on August 17, 2021. She was greeted there by her sweet sister, Marilyn, her lovable brother, Alan, her Mama and Daddy, her dear nephew, Larry, and her precious granddaughter, Donieta Billings. And more. She left 6 dear children, the great love of her life, Gene Caudle, and over 60descendants, 2 brothers, Bruce, and Floyd Milsten, and 2 sisters, Sharon Conwell and Gloria Defries. She was so loved and will be so missed! A celebration of Donna’s life will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the A.F. Crow& Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Caudle. Please share your condolence with the family atwww.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>. All those who wish to honor and remember Donna at the visitation or celebration. The family request that a mask or other appropriate facial covering be worn and practice physical distancing. For those not able to attend the celebration, the service for Donna will be livestreamed 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26th , where family and friends may visitwww.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.
Stevensville, MIWSJM

Mae “Mae” Hickman

Mae Hickman, 84, of Stevensville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Mae was born on a cold day in January of 1937, to the late Monty “Ray” and Hixie (Shanks) Baker in Georgetown, Arkansas. After high school, Mae wed her one true love, Benjamin Hickman, and the two started their family. Ben and Mae owned Topps Trade Center for many years. Mae’s family was her most prized possession. If you knew Mae you knew all about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren because she was always sharing stories of their adventures. She was fondly called Gigi by her great-grandchildren, she was a fashionista through and through, had the most wonderful sense of humor, and cherished her time with her seven great-granddaughters. Mae was one of ten children and still enjoyed hanging out and laughing with her sisters, brothers, daughter Karen, and friends.
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.
CelebritiesPopculture

Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Mourn Death of Family Friend

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, are mourning the loss of their friend. On Instagram, both Roker and Roberts paid tribute to Anthony Scotto Sr., who died at the age of 87, per Texas News Today. In both of their messages, they specifically sent their love to their good friend, Anthony Scotto Jr., regarding the loss of his father.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda and The Bible: To Catch A Thief

We live in a fairly quiet neighborhood, and our home is on a cul-de-sac, so there is not much traffic. Crime has never been much of an issue on our little street, as we are familiar with our neighbors, and try to keep a watch on each other’s property. But,...
Family RelationshipsAG Week

The Eicher family mourns another loss

It is with a heavy heart that I write this column. Brother-in-law Jacob (sister Emma’s husband) was admitted to the hospital while we were at the Outer Banks. We were able to talk to him and Emma on Thursday night, but Jacob was very weak and losing out fast. He was airlifted to a bigger hospital. We arrived home from our vacation around 9:45 p.m. and Jacob lost his battle to his illness a little before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. It still does not seem real that he has also been taken from us. Jacob is 48 and so is sister Emma. They had 26 years of marriage together. Emma was a great nurse to Jacob since his illness, and Jacob wanted her beside him in the hospital. Emma and her children and Jacob’s mother were all by his bedside when he passed away.
Johnson County, INRepublic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
The Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
CelebritiesPopculture

John Meadows, Bodybuilder, Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 49

John Meadows, a professional bodybuilder, died "unexpectedly" at home on Sunday, his wife announced on his Facebook profile. He was 49 years old. The statement was written by Brooke Nappo, and it said his wife was in a "complete shock." “Dear Friends & Family,” the statement begins, per the New...
Forest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Ronan, MTvalleyjournal.net

Merle Jore

RONAN — It is with mixed emotions, in one sense great sorrow and in another, relief, that the family of Merle Jore announce his passing on Aug. 11. Sorrow because we have lost a patriarch and a good man … relief because his last year was lived in too much discomfort. Merle was born, he always used to say, “on a rock in North Dakota on Oct. 10, 1939.” His mother, Merriam (Hallan), and his father, Ben, moved to the Mission Valley, bringing along Merle and his brother, Gordon, as small children.
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

DANIEL LYNN JENKINS

Daniel Lynn Jenkins, 30, of Lamar, Missouri, passed on to his next adventure on Thursday, July 29, at his parent’s home with his family loving on him. Dan was born August 29, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dennis Lynn Jenkins and Kathryn Mary (Finley) Jenkins. His family returned to Lamar in June 1991 and he graduated from Lamar High School in 2009. Dan was stoked to be a woodworker at Meek's Door Shop Production in Lockwood. He was a member of Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS 9) family and was the founder of Hot Ham World Wide.
Relationshipsnny360.com

Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, 65 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, Weaver Road, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 with a dinner hosted by their son and daughter-in-law and attended by immediate family members. Mr. Williams, son of Edwin E. and Rosetta Youngs Williams, married Barbara E. McAnulty, daughter of Robert...
Hill Country Passport

Dale Roberts

With sad, heavy hearts on Wednesday July 21, we lost our beloved patriarch, Dale Roberts. He was 87 and went peacefully at home to be with his Sweet Lord Jesus. Dale was born in Paul’s Valley, Oklahoma on Feb. 24, 1934. He married his love, Dorie, on Feb. 10, 1973. Having just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary, their love for each other will continue in heaven. Dale lived in Long Beach for many years, working as a sales executive.
NRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Picayune Item

Miracle Tasha Lynn Robinson

He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Psalm 91:1. Miracle Tasha Lynn was born December 9,1979, in Picayune, MS, to parents Diane Robinson and Billie Wilson. She attended both Pearl River Central and Picayune Memorial High School. Miracle...
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Brenda Hendricks Kulp

Brenda Hendricks Kulp, 68, died at home on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 8. She was a passionate, smart, beautiful woman who, for many years, fought a rare lung disease called LAM and later battled ALS. Never wanting to be a burden, many of her closest friends and family may not have even been aware of either diagnosis. She fought hard, spending time with family, friends, and with daughter and best friend, Lauren.

Comments / 0

Community Policy