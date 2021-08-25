Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' is fighting an invisible battle against the inner Earth, new study finds

By Brandon Specktor
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Antarctica is one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth. For evidence, you need look no further than Thwaites Glacier — also known as the "Doomsday Glacier." Since the 1980s, Thwaites has lost an estimated 595 billion tons (540 billion metric tons) of ice, single-handedly contributing 4% to the annual global sea-level rise during that time, Live Science previously reported. The glacier's rate of ice loss has accelerated substantially in the past three decades, partially due to hidden rivers of comparatively warm seawater slicing across the glacier's underbelly, as well as unmitigated climate change warming the air and the ocean.

www.space.com

Comments / 2

Space.com

Space.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Glaciers#East Antarctica#Live Science#Polar And Marine Research#Awi#Space Forums#Reader S Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Related
Scienceinsideedition.com

Russian Scientists Have Discovered 43,000-Year-Old Frozen Lion Cubs

Before humans called them “The King of the Jungle,” relatives of the mighty lion roamed the earth. And now scientists in Russia have found what is believed to be the best-preserved specimen of a 43,000-year-old cave lion cub. They call the cub Boris and estimate he was about one month...
WildlifeMic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

Despite humanity's intense fascination with sparkly pieces of carbon, it seems there is still plenty to learn about how diamonds form deep within our planet. New research has discovered that two different types of rare diamonds share a common origin story – the recycling of once-living organisms over 400 kilometers (250 miles) below the surface. There are three main types of natural diamonds. The first are lithospheric diamonds, which form in the lithospheric layer around 150 to 250 kilometers (93 - 155 miles) below the surface of Earth. These are by far the most common, and probably the type of diamond you'd...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers unexpectedly find strange planetary system where day and night look exactly the same

Astronomers have uncovered a strange new planet only 35 light years from Earth where night and day look exactly the same.The exoplanet, called Coconuts-2b, is a gas giant six times the mass of Jupiter and is orbiting a low-mass red dwarf star over nine hundred billion kilometres from it - 6000 times more than the relatively short 151.87 million kilometres between the Earth and the Sun.Its wide orbit, and the low temperature of its red dwarf star, means that daytime looks almost the same as its night in its skies, with the star appearing as a bright red light.The...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Earth is steadily spinning like a top, even if we can't see, touch, hear or feel it. So, what would happen if Earth were to abruptly stop rotating?. If the spinning were to stop, the angular momentum of every object on Earth would rip the surface apart, resulting in a really, really bad day.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

A Signal from Space Is on a 16-Day Cycle. Scientists Just Ruled Out an Explanation

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have captured unprecedented observations of bizarre signals in space, revealing new insights about why some of these unexplained pulses, known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), appear to flash in clear periodic patterns. First detected in 2007,...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

Astronomers find evidence of possible life-sustaining planet

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have found signs of a planet that may have a life-supporting atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday. The study, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, focuses on a planetary system named after the star it orbits, L 98-59, according to a press release. Using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, the team of astronomers found a rocky planet with half the mass of Venus, as well as an ocean world in the solar system 35 light-years away.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Astronomers Discover a New Class of Planet That Could Support Life

Life doesn't have to look the same everywhere. When we look for life in faraway places, we generally look for planets that look like our own in terms of size, mass, temperature, and atmospheric composition. However, astronomers from the University of Cambridge have recently discovered a new class of exoplanets that are substantially different from our own but could potentially host life.
WildlifeIdaho Statesman

Watch shape-shifting whalefish swim off the coast of California in rare sighting

It’s not every day scientists encounter shape-shifting whalefish off the coast of California. In fact they’ve only spotted them 18 times in the last 34 years of deep-sea exploration, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. Steven Haddock, the institute’s senior scientist and marine biologist, and his team piloting...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

New Discovery Suggests That the Universe is a Far More Dangerous Place Than Anyone Could Ever Imagine

Probably everyone knows by now that the Universe is far from being the friendly place as we perceive it as long as we keep our feet on the ground. Once we exit our planet’s atmosphere, the Universe will do its best to try to kill us. It has so many ways: lack of oxygen and atmospheric pressure, cosmic radiation, lack of liquid water, extreme temperatures, and so on.
ScienceInverse

DNA study reveals between humans and an ancient people

Denisovans are an elusive, ancient population. They may not have the same name recognition as Neanderthals, but knowing their history is tantamount to understanding where we come from, too. For years, the sole evidence we had of Denisovans was a single pinkie bone. Today, we have a few more remains...

Comments / 2

Community Policy