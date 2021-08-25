Cancel
Cartersville, GA

Charles Edmond "Chuck" Nida

lincolnjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES EDMOND “Chuck” NIDA, 61, Cartersville, GA/Hamlin, WV, died Tue., Aug. 10, 2021, in Rome, GA, born Apr. 21, 1960, son of late Charles James Nida and Arlene May Weiss Nida in Cleveland, OH. Hamlin HS Grad.; Toccoa Falls Bible College bachelor’s deg. in theology. Served in churches in CO, GA, began Global Missions Int’l. and missionary in Costa Rica. GMI did God’s work in over 10 different countries. Began three churches as a pastor and youth pastor in Racoon Ck. Bapt. Ch., Singles Ministry at Cartersville Church of God, and public servant at Journey Church. Met Life Ins. Agt. Founder of Nida Financial Group.

www.lincolnjournal.com

