Sustainability Institute Announces the Launch of Several Exploratory Research Groups

 6 days ago

Exploratory Research Groups (ERGs) are designed to support early-stage, exploratory research and creative expression on a range of faculty-determined topics. The Sustainability Institute (SI), in collaboration with other units and programs on campus, aims to support researchers from across the university in growing collaborative, interdisciplinary teams focused on sustainability or resilience topics. SI is committed to supporting ERGs through ongoing partnership, including support through networking, in-kind services, and limited financial resources as possible, to best address the unique challenges and opportunities of each group.

Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

A New 'Sustainability Standard' For FBOs Is Nearing Launch

Concerned about its operational impact on our planet’s environmental well-being and the growing global movement to curb harmful emissions, the aviation community has turned its attention, investment and technology to that which moves it, namely fossil fuels. Accordingly, the principal effort has... A New 'Sustainability Standard' For FBOs Is Nearing...
Collegesrice.edu

Smalley-Curl Institute honors students’ research at summer colloquium

Student and postdoctoral researchers earned prizes for the best presentations and posters at the Smalley-Curl Institute’s seventh Summer Research Colloquium Aug. 13 in Duncan Hall. More than 150 students, postdoctoral researchers, faculty and visitors participated in the event, which included 20 oral presentations and 52 poster presentations. For details, visit https://sci.rice.edu/colloquium.
Businessbitcoinist.com

Amber Group Announces Partnership With ETH Zurich-SUSTech’s Risks-X Institute

Leading crypto trading and technology firm, Amber Group, has recently announced a partnership with the Institute of Risk Analysis, Prediction, and Management, Risks-X. The partnership is a joint research project between Amber Group and Risks-X that will explore unsolved problems related to blockchain network latency. The research will look at a range of issues surrounding blockchain network latency and fragmented liquidity.
Durham, NHunh.edu

Sustainability Institute Internships

Our work at the UNH Sustainability Institute is to advance sustainability in all aspects of UNH's mission which allows us to uphold our national standing as a top-ranked institution for sustainability. We connect and support students, staff, and faculty to advance sustainability in our campus operations, in the community, across the curriculum, and in research.
Wayne, NJwpunj.edu

University Launches Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to Provide Education and Research on Sustainable and Inclusive Business Development

William Paterson University’s Cotsakos College of Business has formed a Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation to empower current students, alumni, and members of the general public in various industries and geographical locations to formulate new business ideas and develop socially responsible innovations for their new or existing organizations.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

HR.com's HR Research Institute Announces 'The State of Internal Mobility, Succession, and Career Development 2021' Advisory Board to Guide HR Research and Virtual Event

The new advisory board will guide research and the accompanying virtual event on trends, best practices, and where things seem to be headed in the future in regards to today's internal mobility, succession planning and employee development initiatives. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. HR.com, the largest network of...
SciencePhys.org

Co-production connects research and action for sustainability

Research on complex sustainability issues produces a great deal of knowledge and advice. But do these also connect to the real world? The answer may be found in co-production: don't put one researcher or computer at the helm, but rather collaboratively produce knowledge and action with a diversity of people pursuing change in the world. Scientists argue this in a new study that outlines six ways of doing co-production. They show how co-production can overcome conflicting views and how this can lead to social change.
Environmenttctmagazine.com

Stratasys announces Rosa Coblens as Vice President of Sustainability

Stratasys has outlined its commitment to climate action and social impact with the appointment of a VP of Sustainability and the setting of four UN Sustainable Development Goals. It comes a couple of weeks after the company was announced as a founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association...
Portland, ORpdx.edu

New PSU Research Funded by the National Institute for Transportation and Communities

The National Institute for Transportation & Communities (NITC) research consortium, led by Portland State University, has awarded $485,456 in total funding for seven new research projects spanning five universities. One project, "Exploring the Use of Crowdsourced Data Sources for Pedestrian Count Estimations," is led by Sirisha Kothuri and Nathan McNeil of Portland State University, together with Kate Hyun and Stephen Mattingly of the University of Texas at Arlington.
California Statethesungazette.com

CA Dairies announces sustainability efforts

TULARE COUNTY – California Dairies, Inc. (CDI), the largest dairy farmer-owned cooperative in California and the second largest in the United States, has launched an initiative aimed at measuring, validating and further improving sustainable business practices. CDI—the product of a 1999 merger between California Milk Producers, Danish Creamery and San...
Kutztown, PAkutztown.edu

Rodale Institute, Kutztown University Sign Academic Research Agreement

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Kutztown University and Rodale Institute, Kutztown, Pa., signed a five-year agreement of academic cooperation Monday, establishing a research affiliation for the mutual benefit of both institutions. Rodale Institute is a nonprofit research and education institution founded in 1947 by organic pioneer J.I. Rodale to study the link...
EconomyAxios

Senior Marketing Director of Program Experience

Under the direction of the Vice President of Marketing and consistent with the Christian mission of the YMCA, the Senior Marketing Director for Program Experience will lead marketing strategy and execution of key association programs including day camp (camp marketing and counselor recruitment), afterschool/preschool, youth and adult sports (soccer, basketball, flag football, etc.), aquatics (lessons, lifeguard recruiting, swim team) as well as impact programs including Y Readers, Y Achievers, Level Up and Safety Around Water (SAW).
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Diverse postdoctoral program yields five new tenure-track EHE faculty

The move is unprecedented, especially for a single college within a flagship university. The Ohio State University’s College of Education and Human Ecology has completed the first cycle of its Dean’s Diversity Postdoctoral Fellows Program by hiring five of the scholars into tenure track positions. Designed to groom postdocs of...
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

Summer Research Institute Grows 33% to Support 243 Scholars

Founded in 2014, the ever-growing annual program is a testament to Barnard’s commitment to the sciences. Above: Gabrielle Rivera ’23 with her research mentor, Professor Emlyn Hughes, in their laboratory in Columbia’s Pupin Hall. Barnard’s popular Summer Research Institute (SRI) leaped to new heights this summer, supporting 243 students as...
Agricultureosu.edu

Info session & "Buckeye Bash" Support Cyber-Physical Systems Research

The National Science Foundation’s Cyber Physical Systems program brings together data science domains and applied energy, mobility, infrastructure, security, health, and agriculture domains to tackle societal grand challenges. The Research Development Office is hosting a virtual event for interested researchers to learn more about this funding opportunity on Tuesday, Sept....
Times Union

Coursecottage launches peer tutoring to complement its online teaching platform

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. Galvanizing its online teaching platform offering, Coursecottage today announced the launch of peer teaching that could set the stage for disruption in education and traditional teaching. Referenced as a Coursesitter, a pun on the word Babysitter, peer tutors are expected to take on the role of a traditional teacher and revitalize the learning process.
IndustryTravelPulse

Contiki Launches Sustainability Initiative

Contiki, the social tour company for young adults, has released a new plan to achieve total carbon neutrality by as soon as next year. The tour company has aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainability goals and will work to offset carbon emissions of its over 350 trips in 2022 through investing in forest conservation in Australia, renewable energy in the U.S. and biogas energy in Thailand.

