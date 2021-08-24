Sustainability Institute Announces the Launch of Several Exploratory Research Groups
Exploratory Research Groups (ERGs) are designed to support early-stage, exploratory research and creative expression on a range of faculty-determined topics. The Sustainability Institute (SI), in collaboration with other units and programs on campus, aims to support researchers from across the university in growing collaborative, interdisciplinary teams focused on sustainability or resilience topics. SI is committed to supporting ERGs through ongoing partnership, including support through networking, in-kind services, and limited financial resources as possible, to best address the unique challenges and opportunities of each group.
