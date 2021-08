Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.