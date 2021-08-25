Cancel
Itawamba County, MS

ICDC BEAT: Bold aspirations lead to grand results!

By VAUNITA MARTIN ICDC Executive Director
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past few months have been the most rewarding time in my career serving Itawamba County. Years of hard work, determination, and leadership from elected officials, our committees, and the ICDC Board brought us to where we are today. Our communities and municipalities banded together to serve and invest for the greater good of our county. The fruits of all these labors are coming to fruition right before our eyes. I simply cannot thank our businesses, organizations, and leaders enough for their dedicated effort during such a challenging time. We are all in this together, and every victory is achieved as a result of your collective support. The selection of Itawamba Main Street as a Designated Community by Mississippi Main Street serves as the catalyst for continued growth of Itawamba County for years to come. Tremont, Mantachie, and Fulton will each be working with their own team of professionals dedicated to serving each municipality over the next four years. These professionals come from various backgrounds of landscape design, revitalization, marketing, and organizing. Their expertise and support will ensure our success in completing the designation.

