Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Free Guy' a clever historical movie

By MATTHEW PALMER Press Examiner Correspondent
wcexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the extremely hilarious 20th Century Studios presentation of ‘Free Guy,’ when a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself.

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#20th Century Studios#Open World#Bank Teller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Video Gamesdigitalspy.com

Free Guy writer reveals original ending to the movie

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' new film Free Guy almost had a very different – and not so satisfying – ending. The movie, which Digital Spy gave four stars, sees a non-playable video game character, Guy (Reynolds), decide to become the hero of the story, and it almost ended with Guy and Jodie Comer's character Millie together.
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Movie Box Office: The Movie ‘Free Guy’ Debuts at No. 1 Earning 28.4 Million

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The movie Free Guy did well at the box office this weekend. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those ticket sales wouldn’t be much to celebrate in pre-pandemic times but isn’t a bad result as a plague sweeps the globe.
MoviesPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Buzz’s Review of “Free Guy”

Disney’s “Free Guy” isn’t a memorable or impactful movie but it’s fun while you’re watching it. I don’t know of a single person who doesn’t like Ryan Reynolds, so he makes for a great “everyman” who aspires to something more than his workaday humdrum existence. Sound familiar? It should. There...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Free Guy’ expected to triumph over new entries ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie,’ ‘Reminiscence’ …

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 20 – August 22. Leading our odds for the second week in a row is “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) from 20th Century Studios. America has fallen in love with Ryan Reynolds‘ video game character named — what else? — Guy, and are expected to buy countless more tickets this weekend. Remember, last weekend it was the #1 movie in the country, raking in $28 million. Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you...
MoviesPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Free Guy – Movie Review

“Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a mild-mannered bank teller whose life is cheerfully mundane. Every day he wears the same blue shirt, drinks the same generic coffee, makes the same jokes, and patiently endures bank robberies and crime sprees from people wearing special sunglasses. One day he meets a sunglasses woman named Molotov (Jodie Comer) who convinces him to try a pair of sunglasses on for himself. It turns out that Guy’s whole world is a thrilling video game called “Free City,” and the sunglasses people are players, most of whom are committing crimes to rack up points. Guy and all his friends, like security guard Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), are Non-Playable Characters, created to have no more than a few traits. But if there’s so little to Guy, then why is he developing feelings for Molotov?
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

"Free Guy" gives new hope for video game movies

Movies based on video games are often a bust critically, commercially, or both. But the weekend box office success of Ryan Reynolds' comedy “Free Guy” is a sign that trend is changing. Why it matters: Everyone knows what happens when Hollywood notices something is working. Be optimistic. Be worried. Your...
MoviesHuntingtonNews.Net

Boxoffice Weekend Movie Standings; Free Guy Retains the Top

Early estimates from United States cinemas tracking have "Free Guy" besting "Paws", according to Boxoffice Magazine. "Free Guy" snagged $18 million and "Paws," which is streaming and without Regal sites made $13 million. The Protege, The Night House, Reminiscence all finished at the lower end of the top ten. The...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds confirms Free Guy sequel as movie posts strong debut

A Free Guy sequel looks to be going ahead, with Disney now officially wanting one thanks to its box office performance and critical reception. The lead star Ryan Reynolds announced the news via Twitter over the weekend saying: "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony.
Video GamesNewsTimes

'Free Guy' Is the Rare Movie This Summer That Gets to Be an Only-in-Theaters Hit. Do You Think Other Movies Are Jealous? (Column)

“Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds as a minor character in a video game who breaks out of his drone existence, is one of the fizziest movies you’ll ever see that has a bona fide brain. At first, it may remind you of a lot of other films — it’s like “The Truman Show” crossed with “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” sprinkled with “The Lego Movie” and “Groundhog Day.” But it turns into a rollicking, candified head trip. It’s like a Christopher Nolan film that actually wants to do nothing but entertain you.
Video GamesJacksonville Daily Progress

Free Guy receives split review

Free Guy (PG-13, 115 minutes) is a smart movie about a non-participating video game character, played by Ryan Reynolds, who breaks free from his programmed script and becomes a self-directing agent within the game. His blue shirted character falls in love with the pretty avatar of a real woman who...
Movies/Film

‘Free Guy’ Box Office Proves Once Again That No, Movies Are Not Back

It goes without saying that this is no normal box office year. Since theaters reopened in March, there’s been considerable hesitance from would-be movie-goers around the country. No amount of additional safety protocols can hide the fact that the Delta variant is on the rise, or lessen the dangers of resuming pre-pandemic life. Where the box office is concerned, this makes those that manage some modicum of success all the more notable. But of course, some of it comes as no surprise.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

The Movies Ninja Wishes He Could Make After Free Guy - Exclusive

Ninja has long been one of the world's most-watched streamers, but the charismatic Twitch superstar has never let himself be limited to a single medium. From his "Family Feud" appearance to a guest spot on "The Masked Singer," Ninja has always sought new experiences to challenge himself as a performer and offer unique content to his millions of fans.
Movieswmleader.com

The title of Free Guy, explained

Hollywood does its best to be a trendsetter, but as is the case with Free Guy, sometimes movies just miss the boat entirely. Free Guy, released by Disney last Friday, was directed by Shawn Levy (Real Steel), and stars Ryan Reynolds as “Guy,” a nonplayable character who lives in the fictional world of Free City. While the movie tries very hard to be relevant and timely — it references popular franchises like Grand Theft Auto and features cameos from famous streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin — it falls behind with one specific reference to gaming: its title.
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Free Guy"

A new fantasy-adventure called “Free Guy” is aiming to pull audiences back into the theaters. Rick Brough has the lowdown for the Friday Film Review. Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, a chirpy, bland character who works at a big-city bank. He wears the same blue shirt every day, spouts the same...
MoviesRomesentinel.com

"Free Guy" is a feel good action movie

The star power of actor Ryan Reynolds is on full display with his new vanity project “Free Guy,” a big, fun, charming summer treat. Delayed from last year due to the pandemic, “Free Guy” arrives in theaters just as the pandemic is having another surge. This movie can’t catch a break. It deserves one, because “Free Guy” is a delightful and adventurous flick with a really enjoyable cast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy