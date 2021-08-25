OUR TOWN: Let’s honor top citizens of Our Town
LET’S HONOR TOP CITIZENS OF OUR TOWN: The date is Sept. 8, when Citizen of the Year Denise Tinnette and Business of the Year Dairy Queen will be recognized, finally. Taking place at New Baltimore Civic Club, 36551 Main, at 6 p.m., Our Town is invited to attend. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at New Baltimore City Hall or on Thursdays at the civic club during the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The guest speaker will be Chris Bunch from Six Rivers Land Conservancy. For further information, visit nbrecreation.org.www.voicenews.com
