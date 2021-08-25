Census results say Itawamba is growing
According to recently released 2020 census results, Itawamba County has a total population of 23,863. That’s an almost 2 percent bump from the 2010 census total of 23,401. When Atlanta Regional Census Center Partnership Specialist Rachaelle “Rae” Pounds spoke with county supervisors in Aug. 2019 about the importance of an accurate count in the upcoming 2020 census, County Administrator Gary Franks said there were some inaccuracies in the 2010 census-- primarily in reference to low response in certain areas of the county-- that affected the county’s eligibility to received federal grant monies.www.djournal.com
