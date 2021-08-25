Sales tax diversions up for most of Itawamba
The latest sales tax diversion reports are out from the Mississippi Department of Revenue showing gains on the year for Fulton and Mantachie. The City of Fulton reported bringing in $149,571.90 in sales tax diversions for the month of July. Over $8,000 more than this same time last year. In the Town of Mantachie, $24,300.61 in sales tax dividends was collected for July, up from $23,162.29 a year ago. The Town of Tremont was down $1,849.20 on the year from $2,845.28 in July 2020 to $2,660.36 in July 2021.www.djournal.com
